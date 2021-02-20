At least two dead in Myanmar after protests against the coup





At least two people have been killed in Myanmar after riot police fired live rounds to disperse crowds protesting the military coup.

Witnesses said police fired on protesters in the country's second-largest city, Mandalay. One victim was shot in the head and died on the spot, the other died on the way to the hospital. Protesters had to flee as security forces chased them.



