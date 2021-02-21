Ex-medic in Christchurch issues emotional music tribute to celebrate 10th earthquake anniversary | 1 news





A former medic released a passionate musical tribute to mark the tenth anniversary of the Christchurch earthquake.

Chris Baines was working as a paramedic in St. John’s when the deadly magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck on February 22, 2011. Source: 1 NEWS

Chris Pines was working as a paramedic in St. John’s when the deadly earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 struck on February 22, 2011.

He spent most of his time in the CTV building, which collapsed, killing 115 people.

“It doesn’t look like you’re 10 years old when you look at the pictures, you look at the videos. But even after ten months I couldn’t believe I was there because it looked so surreal as it even happened,” Baines said.

“From the Rubble” was recorded in collaboration with Andrew Joyce, lead cellist of the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra.

The pianist and composer told 1NEWS that he wanted to write a piece of music that “was not only helpful to me, but also useful to others.”

He said it alternates between very low notes of “maybe disturbing” and contrasts with “very light emotional notes.”

“I think he was talking about a terrible event.

“There are aftershocks, there is pain and suffering, then someone is rescued, then there is another aftershock and it’s all very difficult,” Pines said.

A music video was filmed at several locations in Christchurch, which includes a “very moving section in which all 185 names of those who lost their lives in the earthquake are shown”.

Bynes will play the song with the families of the victims at a special memorial service tomorrow.

“It will be very emotional because it is a tribute to them,” Pines said. “It is a tribute to those who died and the families that were injured as well as my colleagues.

