Global Earthquake Report Sunday, February 21, 2021 / VolcanoDiscovery





Try our free app!

See also: monthly reports

Sunday, February 21, 2021 11:20

11:20 AM | By: EARTHQUAKEMONITOR

Global earthquakes whose magnitude exceeded 3 in the past 24 hours on February 21, 2021

Summary: 7 earthquakes 5.0+, 34 earthquakes 4.0+, 126 earthquakes 3.0+, 211 earthquakes 2.0+ (378 total) This report is updated hourly. Grade 5+: 7 earthquakes, 4+: 34 earthquakes, score 3+: 126 earthquakes, grade 2 +: 211 earthquakes No earthquakes of magnitude 6 or higher Estimated total seismic energy: 4.1 x 1013 joules (11.4 gigawatt hours, equivalent) 9,840 tons of TNT or 0.6 atomic bombs!) Learn more 10 largest earthquakes in the world (past 24 hours): # 1: 5.4 North Pacific earthquake, 55 km south of Shikotan, Sakhalin Oblast, Russia, February 20, 2021, 11 : 23 p.m. (GMT +10) # 2: 5.1 Coral Sea earthquake, 59 km northwest of Port Vila, Shafa County, Vanuatu, Feb 21, 2021 4:25 am (GMT +11) # 3: 5.1 North Pacific earthquake, states USA, February 20, 2021 12:15 PM (GMT -9) # 4: 5.0 Indian Ocean earthquake Feb 21, 2021 6:07 AM (GMT +6) # 5: 5.0 South Pacific earthquake Feb 20, 2021 6:15 pm ( GMT -11) # 6: 5.0 earthquake 251 km southwest of Hotan, Xinjiang, China, February 21, 2021 4:12 pm (GMT +8 # 7: 5.0 earthquake in the South Pacific, New Zealand February 20, 2021 10:45 pm (GMT – 12) # 8: 4.9 South Pacific earthquake, 126 km east of Kokubo, Papu A New Guinea, Feb 21, 2021 6:19 AM (GMT +10) # 9: 4.9 North Pacific Earthquake, USA Feb 20 2021 12:22 PM (GMT-9) # 10: 4.9 South Pacific earthquake , New Zealand, February 20, 2021 1:21 PM (GMT -12) Earthquakes reported: # 1 felt: 5.1 North Pacific earthquake, USA, February 20, 2021 12:15 pm (GMT -9) – 23 Reports No. 2: 4.9 North Pacific Earthquake, USA, February 20, 2021, 12:22 pm (GMT -9) – 16 Report No. 3: 2.1 Earthquake 20 km east of Verviers, Liège County, Wallonia, Belgium , February 20, 2021 at 2:58 pm (GMT +1) – 8 Reports # 4: Earthquake 2.1 8.7 km south of Stolberg, Cologne District, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Germany, February 20, 2021 at 2:58 pm (GMT +1) – 5 Reports No. 5: 4.0 East Mediterranean earthquake, 37 km south of Rhodes Island, Greece, February 20, 2021, 7:00 pm (GMT +2) – 4 Reports No. 6: 5.4 North Pacific earthquake, 55 km south Shikotan , Sakhalin Oblast, Russia, February 20, 2021 11:23 PM (GMT +10) – 3 Reports # 7: 3.0 Departamento de Lules earthquake, 24 km southwest of Tucuman, Departamento de Capital, Tucuman, Argentina, February 20, 2021 9:43 PM (GMT -3) – 3 reports # 8: 4.9 Earthquake 205 km northeast of Kyzyl, Republic of Tifa, Russia, February 21, 2021 8:37 am (GMT +7) – 3 reports # 9: 3.0 earthquake 21 km south East Burgos, Elia Province, Western Greece, February 21, 2021 11:44 a.m. (GMT +2) – Two Reports No. 10: 3.8 earthquake 36 km east of Dahloran, Ilam province, Iran, February 21, 2021 5:21 a.m. (GMT + 3:30) – Two reports No. 11: 3.1 Earthquake 25 kilometers south of Мостаганем, Mostaganem, Algeria, February 21, 2021 1:12 am (GMT +1)) – 2 Earthquake stats reports:

Number of earthquakes and energy emitted versus time

Earthquake count and energy emitted versus magnitude

Earthquake magnitude and energy emitted versus time

Previous news What is the strongest earthquake in the world on your birthday? Or during a certain month or even an entire year? Find out with our new earthquake finder! … Read all A shallow 4.2 magnitude earthquake was reported in the morning near Bengkulu, Indonesia. … Read all A 3.2-magnitude earthquake occurred on the afternoon of Saturday February 20, 2021 at 5:33 pm local time near Hilo, Hawaii County, Hawaii, USA, according to the US Geological Survey. … read everything

Support us – help us upgrade our services!

We really love working to bring you the latest volcanoes and earthquakes data from all over the world. Maintaining our free website and apps, however, requires significant time and resources. We need funding to increase the hardware and software capacity as well as support our editorial team. We aim to provide continuous service wherever an earthquake or volcano erupts occurs, and your donation can make it happen! Every donation would be greatly appreciated. If you find the information useful and want to support our team in integrating more features, writing great content, and in upgrading our software and hardware, please make a donation (PayPal or credit card payment online).

Planned Features:

Weather reports, tsunami alerts, design upgrades, faster response, thanks to your previous donations, these features have been added recently: earthquake archives from 1900 onwards, additional seismic data sources, improved English content, download and upgrade the Volcanoes & Earthquakes app to get one of the Fastest online seismic and volcano alerts: Android | Thank you!





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos