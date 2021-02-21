Uncategorized
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is locked in London – BBC News
Hollywood star Priyanka Chopra Jonas has released an autobiography, Unfinished. Chopra has written about going to a boarding school and has spoken to the BBC’s Sophie van Brugen about her marriage to Nick Jonas. The White Tiger star is in London filming a new TV series and says that London is not normal. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog
#BBCNews #London #Pandemic.
