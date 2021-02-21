Damaged Fukushima reactors leakage of coolant after the recent earthquake





According to Tokyo Electric Power Corporation (TEPCO) spokesperson Keisuke Matsuo, “The cooling water level has decreased as much as 70 cm (27 in) in the unit 1 reactor’s primary containment chamber and approximately 30 cm (11 in) in Unit 3. TEPCO has not been able to determine whether The Unit 2 reactor was leaking due to the removal of indicators to prepare to remove the dissolved debris, according to reports by Natural Blaze. The Associated Press reported that it is believed that the leaked water remained inside the reactor buildings due to the absence of any indication of any external impact from the earthquake. In 2011, an earthquake caused strongly 9.1 degrees and tsunami in damaging the cooling systems at the Fukushima plant, causing three reactor cores to melt and the nuclear fuel to fall to the bottom of the primary containment vessels.

Damaged buildings were seen in Fukushima on February 13, 2021 after a strong earthquake with a magnitude of 7.3

The resulting massive explosion released radioactive material as far as Idaho, where drinking water samples showed trace amounts of nuclear isotopes after the disaster. Since the 2011 disaster, water has been leaking continuously from the primary containment vessels into the basements of the three reactor buildings. This issue required pumping more water into the reactors to cool the molten fuel that remains inside. However, the recent, increasing drop in water levels indicates more water leakage after the recent earthquake, according to TEPCO, which initially did not report any distortions. As more water needs to be pumped into leaky reactors, this will lead to more contaminated water that needs to be treated and stored in the plant’s huge tanks. TEPCO says it has the capacity to store an additional 1.37 million tons of contaminated water before it runs out of space by next summer.

The observatory room shows Unit 1 to Unit 4 of the reactor buildings and contaminated water storage tanks of the Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) Fukushima Dai-ichi Nuclear Power Plant

On Friday, the Tokyo Supreme Court ruled that the Japanese government and TEPCO were responsible for the 2011 nuclear disaster, and ordered that both pay 280 million yen ($ 2.6 million) in compensation to more than 40 plaintiffs who were forced to evacuate Chiba, a suburb of Tokyo. . The Supreme Court decision overturned an earlier ruling by the Chiba County Court that exempted governments from liability. However, Supreme Court Judge Yukio Shirai said the government should have prepared for such a disaster after conducting a long-term assessment of seismic activities conducted in 2002. “The case raises the question of whether we should tolerate a society that prioritizes economic activities more than Isutaro Manji, the attorney representing the plaintiffs ‘People’s Life and Health.’





