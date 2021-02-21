Christchurch to remember the earthquake that died





New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will commemorate the 185 people who died 10 years ago in the 2011 Christchurch earthquake.

First responders and community members will read each of their names at a memorial service in the heart of the city at Canterbury Earthquake National Monument.

You will notice a minute of silence at 12.51 pm, which is precisely a decade since the devastating earthquake.

The memorial is designed to remember the missing from 20 countries.

But in the days leading up to the celebration, stories of resilience and recovery also come to the fore.

Speaking to The Press in Christchurch, Merah Tankersley recalled her experience falling from the fifth floor of the CTV Building in downtown Christchurch.

More than 100 people lost their lives in this structure but not Tankersley or her daughter T. Ouherbaba, who was eight months old.

Tankersley carried her baby when the couple fell through building debris and rubble into the street.

Oil tankers suffered rib fractures and significant crushing, as well as the shock that persists to this day.

She has suffered from insomnia and horrific visions of death but she also describes the hope her daughter brings.

“This is the permanent thing. Every day I have this beautiful spirit in my life,” she said.

“She is the light of my life. Even on difficult days I think about it the most. I am so grateful to be here.”

With many properties and livelihoods destroyed, many left Christchurch in the aftermath of the earthquake.

It wasn’t until 2017, six years after the earthquake, that residents returned to pre-earthquake levels.

The physical recovery is also slow.

A report released last week showed that nearly a fifth of the downtown plots were vacant, leaving a hole in the heart of the largest city on the South Island.

The Earthquake Commission, the primary recovery agency, is an example of ineptitude around Canterbury and stories of those fighting for insurance payments or recovery work are still commonplace.

