Emergency workers remember the ordeals of the Christchurch earthquake red zone 10 years later





It was a day of chaos, sirens, dust and tears. But then came the courage.

At 12.51 pm on February 22, 2011, a magnitude 6.2 earthquake, 6.7 kilometers southeast of the city center, caused buildings to shatter to the ground, opening the ground and changing life forever.

Within hours, firefighters, police officers, medics and the army mobilized, heading to Christchurch from across the country to help.

Ian Penn, a senior station officer at Palmerston North Fire Station, was training for this moment on the Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) team. But nothing he could have prepared for the next three weeks.

Read more: * Meltdown: CTV first responders are proud to save lives despite criticism of the rescue * Collapse: Marked by the CTV disaster, the rescuer takes a new name and a new profession * Rubble from buildings where people died in the 2011 earthquake will not be reused in anyway ‘

Warwick Smith / Stuff

Firefighter Ian Benn says the horrors of trying to recover people trapped in the collapsed CTV building are simply inexpressible.

Departing from Latimer Square in the Red District, Ben’s unit of six worked around the clock in chaos to rescue people trapped in the CTV building.

Of the 185 deaths reported by the earthquake, 115 of them were inside the six-story building that houses Canterbury TV, language and nursing schools, a medical clinic and a consulting agency.

Notorious, pancake. Trapped workers communicated with Ben and his team with cell phones and banged metal bars as his unit tried to find and retrieve them.

None of the people who contacted Ben’s team survived.

He said the horrors he witnessed as he struggled to save the trapped victims, and then recover their bodies, were unspeakable.

Often he stared at the sky. It was the only devastating space where he could gain the composure to do his job.

“I can still smell and see the things that I did. It hurts to know that you heard them, but you cannot reach them.”

In the collapsed PGC building nearby, USAR teams pulled survivors out of the rubble.

“The guys who worked at the PGC Gold Building felt they accomplished something,” Ben said.

“Most of the people who worked on the CTV Building felt they got nothing.”

Ben and his unit recover the bodies, so they can return them mourning their loved ones. It was a bleak and critical task, not the kind of family reunion they had hoped to organize.

About 30 kilometers away at Camp Burnham, Sgt. Bill Nicholson of the Central District Police Department of the Ante-Mortem was on the disaster victim identification team.

Warwick Smith / Stuff

Police Sgt. Bill Nicholson is proud of the contribution he and his team made in the aftermath of the Christchurch earthquake on February 22nd.

Because dental, fingerprint, DNA, and pathology experts compiled accurate profiles of victims during the postmortem period, the ante-mortem team collected identifying characteristics from closest relatives.

“It was my role to ensure quality assurance to make sure we were recording all the data correctly to have the best possible chance of identification,” said Nicholson.

“With the pressure that families were under the weight of wanting to get their closest relatives as quickly as possible, that was of utmost importance.”

Under intense pressure and strength during long hours, he was proud of the work his team had accomplished.

“If you’re going to live in that job, you need to put things into perspective about why you are there. If you think about it, it’ll get to you. Even though it’s disgusting, it’s part of the police.”

David Unwin / Stuff

St. John’s Shift Supervisor Chris Iowa came to applause in Christchurch, but it is the generosity of Cantabria in the midst of disaster that deserves to be celebrated.

St John Paramedic Chris Iwecow arrived in Christchurch three days after the earthquake and was greeted with a warm welcome that was hard to accept.

As he was walking to board a bus for emergency workers, the crowd applauded in appreciation.

“From our perspective, we were going to help tame the chaos, but they were just asking us what they could do for us. We were overwhelmed by the generosity of the people affected.”

Iwikawu immediately got started covering the emergency evacuations, welfare centers and 111 calls across the city.

The broken buildings he witnessed during his six-day mission remained with him.

The experience was disorienting, as the city was robbed of its landmarks and major transportation routes.

Soldiers lined the dead-end streets to protect the red zone, while others worked to provide relief to residents without water or electricity or those trying to flee the city.

Supplied

Kimi and Clint Grant, New Zealand Army Soldiers, supported the response after the massive earthquake in Christchurch.

Soldiers from Linton Military Camp, Lt. 1 Officer Clint Grant, and his wife, NCO 2, Kimmy Grant, were based in Burnham when the shaking began.

When they were sent to town to help, their home became a haven for 20 relatives who fled their homes in New Brighton.

Kimmy Grant said they were happy to help in any way they could, but it was unfortunate to see the city crumbling around them.

“A lot of people got scared, and we felt it too, but we had to keep going and do what we need to do.

“A lot of people felt comfortable just seeing someone in uniform.”

While firefighters, police, ambulance and military personnel have been honored for their service, Iwikkau said others deserve recognition as well, such as civil defense emergency teams and extensive support networks.

“It’s the fish pond effect,” said Iwekau. “Everyone sees where it’s strewn, but it’s rippling across the country.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos