“We show our solidarity”: 10 years after the Chitch earthquake, the prime minister says





Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is in Christchurch to celebrate 10 years since the deadly earthquake.

Ardern told Newstalk ZB’s Chris Lynch that she especially remembered the images of the earthquake

She said she remembered going to a session in Parliament that day and the “gloomy atmosphere”.

“When a part of the country goes through a tragedy, there is a tremendous desire on the part of New Zealanders to show solidarity, and this is where we go immediately.”

“I was talking to someone this morning in his early twenties and you can see, while talking about the earthquake, that it was a very vivid memory of someone very young at the time.”

“ My message is that I don’t think anyone has to feel any kind of pressure not to feel anymore how intense it is or to move forward, if people are still traumatized then this is completely normal and understandable and I hope we put in whatever the stoic nature of kiwi “.

Ardern said her role today is to bring support from the rest of New Zealand and show Canterbury she hasn’t left.

“Christchurch got up and will keep doing it. Every time I come down I see something new, be it a new public space or a piece of art.”

The former Prime Minister, Sir John Key, said that being caught in the aftershocks and wiping out the devastation that resembles a war zone, inspired a speech he called “Our Darkest Time”.

Key, who was ruling the country at the time, summoned the moment when the earthquake struck 5.9 degrees, felt a violent tremor on the ninth floor of the beehive and was told that the epicenter was in Christchurch.

“We realized it had to be massive on Earth due to its sheer size in Wellington,” said Mike Hosking of Newstalk ZB.

“I made the call and wanted to get there right away if I could.”

With disaster response efforts activated in Wellington, Key flew to the South Island to personally survey the damage.

“When I got to the place where they are at the emergency center, believe it or not, everything is built with glass. We went there trying to talk to the police chief and various groups and this thing was shivering, I mean the noise was incredibly and very scary actually.

“ The combination of that and going down to Latimer Square where all the newspapers gathered and the CTV Building was burning out of control, it was frankly like a war zone.

“We could have had a clear sense of what people were going through and how much by that time it would take a lot of lives and cause massive damage to the city, so this was really what prompted the darkest comment hour in New Zealand. It just felt like it was because it was horrific on earth.” .

The surface earthquake killed 185 people and caused extensive damage across Christchurch and the surrounding areas.

Key said that after a decade, one of the best decisions at the time was to provide wage support to provide financial support during the tough weeks.

“People couldn’t work, the CBD was shut down, it was so horrible, so we called that we’re going to get around the bureaucracy because it will take weeks for it all to get organized. We just went there and said, ‘I’m going to pay every employer who needs to Support for 12 weeks and that’s what it will be like.

“By doing that, I believe the very short term decision saved the future of Christchurch.”

He said it gives hope for the business to continue.

Key dismissed criticism of persistent delays in rebuilding, saying at the time that the government had tried to make things as easy as possible.

He said the EQC handled 167,000 claims and the government purchased 10,000 homes designated for the red areas. Major infrastructure projects such as Christchurch Cathedral were outside government control.

“Nothing could be perfect this size and size, but you can walk around the world and look at the cities that have been hit by a major disaster like Christchurch and see how many of these cities have already been rebuilt, where the population not only stabilizes, but grows frankly. Better with a great infrastructure. “

