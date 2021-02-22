Two children who lost their parents in the Christchurch earthquake remember families ten years later





Jack Lucas, whose father Sean passed away after the CTV building collapsed, was 15 years old at the time of his death and still has fond memories of his childhood with his father.

His father was a production manager for CTV, and one of the four earthquake victims whose remains have yet to be found. This is something that Lucas says he has reconciled with.

“I think the memories and the time I spent with him are more important than recovering something,” he says.

Lucas has spent a lot of time at the memorial of the 9/11 terrorist attack in Christchurch over the years having lunch with his father. It is the first global tragedy he remembered when he was young, and he never thought he would be at the center of another tragedy.

He often thinks about his father’s best qualities.

“Ok, Karim, I love to volunteer.”

His father volunteered in the Sumner Fire Brigade and was awarded medals for his work. Then hundreds of volunteers spent hours and days searching for his body.

Lucas says the pain of losing his father will never go away.

“It could be years down the road that things turn up, you know, you can’t ask him a question, and obviously financial support.”

Jamie Hadfield was only 2 years old when his 38-year-old mother, Natasha, who was a fish seller, passed away with a customer when her store collapsed in a magnitude 6.3 tremor.

Natasha’s widower, Jim Jeff’s father, was tired of the aftershocks and moved to Brisbane shortly after the earthquake. Jamie is now 12.

“It’s very scary not to see her around, especially on Mother’s Day. Yes, it’s very emotional.”

He does not remember much about his mother but he lives through the stories he heard.

“She was very young, loving and caring,” he says. “She loved watching All Blacks, and she liked the music.”

Lucas hopes there will be more support for the children of earthquake victims.

“The government and local government should look to support these children not only in the beginning but throughout their lives,” he says.

The boys spent the day remembering and celebrating, and they say they will give anything to get their parents back.

“It would mean the world, to be honest,” says Lucas.

“There might be a few tears here and there from my father and me,” says Jamie.

They and 64 other children are living with the fact that February 22, 2011 has changed their lives forever.

