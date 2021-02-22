Christchurch earthquake survivor meets the paramedics who saved her life





“They did a lot in the day to protect my neck and body. They climbed up a massive amount of debris with a lot of aftershocks,” she says.

Grace has always wanted to reconnect with the paramedics who helped save her life, Blair Andrews and Warren Mackie, and on the eve of the tenth anniversary of the earthquake, she made her wish.

She still lives in the house that nearly claimed her life.

“I definitely remember coming here,” Andrews says.

Their three lives are intertwined with the most terrifying circumstances, and remembering that day means taking a trip down the darkest lanes of memory.

“The chimney fell. She was here, right?” Andrews says.

“I was trapped underneath in the corner of the room,” Grace says.

Andrews says it was “difficult” for them to know how they would get to Grace.

“But it was reasonably clear to us of the injury, so that was an extra level of complexity for us because we didn’t want to make you worse,” he says.

Grace spent the next six months in the hospital. A decade later, she has only one word to describe these paramedics – heroes.

“There are different people running towards the fire, and these guys ran toward the problem,” she says. “They represented a lot of safety and stability for me.”

But “hero” is not a decoration that Andrews and McKee would comfortably wear.

“On that day, there was a team of 500,000 people across Christchurch and New Zealand,” says Andrews. “There are people who did things that day that you wouldn’t expect anyone in their life to do. They are the heroes. We were just doing what we were expected to do.”

Andrews and McKie were among the many people who risked their lives that day to save others, something Grice, and much more in Christchurch, would be forever grateful to.

