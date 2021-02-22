The Indian journalist cleared slander in a major case of the country’s #MeToo movement





In addition to slandering an Indian journalist after accusing the former government minister and newspaper editor of sexual harassment, he denounced it in a major resolution of the country’s MeToo movement. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

Priya Ramani was sentenced to two years in prison on charges of harassing MJ Akbar in a job interview for his article. After it was made public, more than 20 other women filed lawsuits against him. We decided why he decided to name her in public. ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News .



source