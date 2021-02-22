New Zealand remembers 185 people killed in the earthquake 10 years ago





Wellington – New Zealand lowered its flags on Monday and made a special note for those unable to travel as it celebrated the tenth anniversary of the Christchurch earthquake that killed 185 people.

Hundreds of people attended an outdoor service in Christchurch, which continues to rebuild from the 6.3 magnitude earthquake that destroyed much of the city center. A separate mass was held in the northern Japanese city of Toyama, home to the 12 students who died in the earthquake.

Speaking at the Christchurch party, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said it was important to remember that 87 of the victims were foreigners and that many of their families were unable to be there due to travel restrictions due to the Coronavirus.

“Our flags are flying half-mast for them today, too,” she said.

Christchurch Mayor Leanne Dalziel spoke of the deaths of 28 Japanese citizens, the largest number of victims of any country outside New Zealand.

ad

“I especially wanted to mention all the Japanese family members I met last year in Japan and who wanted to be here,” she said. “This tragedy is eternally connected and we do not forget you even when we are separated. You are with us in spirit.”

Another person who spoke at the Christchurch service is Maan al-Qaisi, a university professor who spent years trying to press the authorities to bring criminal charges against those who designed the CTV building that collapsed during the earthquake, killing 115 people including his wife Maysoon Abbas.

A review after the earthquake found that the building’s design was flawed and should never be approved.

“Today commemorates 10 years of injustice and abuse. Today reminds us of our responsibility to make sure we learn from this tragic experience and honor those wonderful people we lost by ensuring that their dreams survive, by ensuring that it never happens again,” Al-Qaisi said.

ad

A memorial service was held on the banks of the Avon River, and people observed a minute of silence at 12:51 pm, the moment of the earthquake in 2011. Emergency service workers and others took turns reading the names of each of the victims.

In a touching moment, Dalziel read a letter from Bob Parker, who was the mayor of the city at the time of the earthquake and became an internationally recognized face of the tragedy. Parker recently had a stroke and attended service in a wheelchair.

The quake affected people in several ways, Ardern said, and daily reminders, including aftershocks and ground cracks, made recovery more difficult.

“After ten years, people will still live their daily lives in the shadow of that long day,” she said.

“But as we look to the next decade, I see hope, energy and optimism. I see Christchurch in its rightful place among the best and brightest cities in New Zealand,” she said.

ad

In Toyama, more than 100 family members, friends and school officials observed a minute of silence in mourning for the victim students and offered flowers during a ceremony at the Toyama College of Foreign Languages. Most of them joined online due to coronavirus measures.

“Now, 10 years after the earthquake, grief for the loss of you all and indescribable regret is once again in our hearts,” said Tamhisa Ueda, the school principal, at the ceremony.

The 12 Japanese students were having lunch at King’s Education, an English language school for international students, when the earthquake struck, destroying the building.

Masatsugu Yokota, whose daughter Saki died at the age of 19 in the earthquake, told NHK public television that he still missed her.

He said, “I still look for her while she is walking around the city, or wherever I go.”

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato pledged the government’s continued support for the families of the victims.

ad

___

Contributed to this photojournalistic report by Associated Press Chisato Tanaka from Toyama, Japan.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without permission.

.





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos