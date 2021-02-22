Uncategorized
Giant crowds defy army warning of strike in Myanmar – BBC News
Hundreds of thousands of protesters took to the streets of Myanmar in one of the largest demonstrations against a military coup in the country. Although workers who closed the company joined the general strike, protesters said the protesters risked their lives by making an appearance. The statement sparked fears that the protests could be violent, but they remained calm all Monday. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog
#BBCAnews.
source
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]