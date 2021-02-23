SunLive – Scientists Researching Earthquake Hazards





The new research aims to ascertain the earthquake risks posed by the newly discovered Waikato Fault.

Thanks to improved aerial mapping tools, scientists recently discovered the Te Puninga Bug, 27 km from Hamilton.

GNS Science experts have embarked on a research project to determine the risks posed by the bug.

This is part of an effort to better understand earthquake risk in parts of New Zealand that have been traditionally seen as safe from earthquakes.

Dr Pilar Vilamor, a seismologist at GNS Science, is chairing a project funded by the Earthquakes Commission to study the fault, about 3 kilometers from Morrinsville. EQC invests $ 17 million annually in scientific research and data to reduce the impact of natural hazards on people and property.

“If it ruptured, it would likely experience the same level of Christchurch shaking during the 2010 Darfield earthquake,” says Dr Villamor, indicating that researchers estimate that the fault could generate a magnitude 6.7 earthquake based on its 25 km length. “He’ll be relatively strong in Hamilton, too.”

Dr. Vilamor’s team is digging trenches across the fault to uncover layers of soil that have been displaced in previous earthquakes over the past 20,000 years and take samples from each layer. Samples will be dated by experts at the University of Waikato and in Spain.

This will tell us how often the fault has ruptured, and how many earthquakes it has caused.

“This information, in turn, will help us understand the risks of future earthquakes in the region and how to prepare for this risk,” says Dr. Vilamor.

The Research Director for the Earthquakes Commission, Dr. Natalie Balfour, says the research is extremely important for the communities in the Hauraki Plains, which were traditionally considered a low seismic zone, unlike the Canterbury region prior to 2010.

“We are funding this project and similar work in other parts of the country to get a much better idea of ​​the risks in areas New Zealanders generally believe are safe from earthquakes,” says Dr. Balfour.

“Research shows that many of these areas have had major earthquakes in the past, and detailed historical data will help in understanding what could happen in the future.

“This will help communities make decisions about how to better prepare for future events.”

Dr Villamor is grateful to the local community for their support to enable the team to conduct this research, including Iwi Ngati Hawa and Ngati Haku who provided knowledge for the project, Waikato Regional Council, and local landowners to access their properties and allow trenches to be dug.

