A magnitude 4.0 earthquake struck near the capital, Costa Rica. / VolcanoDiscovery





See also: monthly reports

Tuesday ، 23 February 2021 02:56 AM

02:56 AM | By: EARTHQUAKEMONITOR

Earthquake 4.0 February 22 5:50 pm (GMT -6)

A 4.0 magnitude earthquake struck near San Jose, capital of Costa Rica, at noon Monday, February 22, 2021, at 5:50 pm local time. The quake struck at a depth of 3 kilometers, about 24 kilometers from San Jose, and a second report was released later by the US Geological Survey, which classified it as a magnitude 3.9 earthquake. A third agency, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC), reported the same magnitude 3.9 earthquake, and within minutes of the earthquake, our monitoring service received reports from users who had felt the earthquake. Reports described the earthquake as a weak shaking. Those within a radius of 5 kilometers directly from the epicenter have detailed the earthquake as a “double jolt” consisting of a slight initial tremor, and a subsequent stronger earthquake. People felt the earthquake in a radius of about 30 km around the epicenter, and the earthquake was felt in San Rafael (25400) located 19 km from the epicenter, Asri (25900) 19 km away, San Felipe (Bob 25000) 20 km away, San Miguel (population 28,800) 23 km away, Alajuela (population 47,500) 24 km away, San Jose (population 335,000) 24 km away, San Francisco de Heredia (population 21,900) 27 Kilometers away, there were no reports of damage from this earthquake. At least one aftershock was recorded with a magnitude of 2.6, an imperceptible earthquake.

If you feel like this, report it on our website or app now!

Download and upgrade the Volcanoes & Earthquakes app to get one of the fastest online seismic alerts: Android | Earthquake data:

I felt this earthquake

Date & Time: February 22, 2021 5:50 PM (GMT -6) local time (February 22, 2021 23:50 GMT) Size: 4.0 Depth: 3.0 km Latitude / Center Longitude: 9.81 ° N / 84.26 ° W (Acosta , San Jose, Costa Rica) Primary data source: INETER Past News Summary: 5 earthquakes 5.0+, 43 earthquakes 4.0+, 123 earthquakes 3.0+, 217 earthquakes 2.0+ (388 total) … Read all Just 7 minutes ago, an earthquake occurred 4.7 degrees near San Jose de Jajal, Yachal County, San Juan, Argentina. The earthquake was recorded on the evening of Monday, February 22, 2021 at 8:14 PM local time, with an average depth of 106 km below the surface. … Read all A 4.5-magnitude earthquake near Funchal, Funchal Municipality, Madeira, Portugal, was reported just 7 minutes ago by the Spanish Institute Geográfico Nacional (IGN), which is the main national agency monitoring seismic activity in this part of the world. The earthquake occurred 10 kilometers below the epicenter late at night on Monday February 22, 2021 at 10:41 PM local time. The exact size, focus and depth of an earthquake can be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review the data and refine their calculations, or when other agencies release their report. … Read all A 3.5-magnitude earthquake near Stanley, Custer County, Idaho, USA, was reported just 29 minutes ago by the United States Geological Survey, the main international and national agency that monitors seismic activity in the United States. The earthquake occurred 5 miles below the epicenter early in the afternoon of Monday February 22, 2021 at 3:00 PM local time. The exact size, focus and depth of an earthquake can be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review the data and refine their calculations, or when other agencies release their report. … read everything

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos