Aftershocks, normal for our area, Utah part of the basin and the chain





Salt Lake City (ABC4) – 2.2 aftershock 2.2 rocky parts of Salt Lake Valley Sunday morning. It was one of more than 2,500 aftershocks that have been felt since March 18, 2020, when a 5.5-magnitude earthquake shook Magna and the rest of the valley, causing millions of dollars of damage.

Utah is in a very active seismic zone in the United States, and the entire Great Basin has many rift zones that they go through even under the Great Salt Lake.

Aftershocks are very normal.

Although feeling it all the time can put any of us in tension.

Earthquakes and the Willston Caldera in North America span

“After the magnitude 5.5 earthquake last year, the Earth is now releasing the pressures from the largest earthquake,” says Kathryn Weiden, a research scientist at seismographs at the University of Utah.

If you think about what happened underground, the rocks changed. Now, like a pile of dirt above the ground or a hole dug in the ground, the area has to be settled. Instead of dirt, they are rocks.

Aftershocks, although on the other side of the canyon where we think the Wasatch fault, are still part of the Wasatch fault line.

Is my home safe after the earthquake? How to detect damage from an earthquake

“It curves across the valley and slopes down to the west,” says Weeden.

“The chances of another 5.5 earthquakes in the same area are very low, and the aftershocks are now in the background region. However, there’s always a chance something big will happen,” she says.

Utah is not the site of major tectonic plates, but rather the eastern boundary of a series of inland plates across Nevada, Idaho and Utah. The area is called the pelvis and the chain.

Construction workers look at the rubble of a building after an earthquake struck Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Salt Lake City. A magnitude 5.7 earthquake jolts the city and many of its suburbs. The earthquake sent panicked residents into the streets, cut electricity to tens of thousands of homes, and shut down the city’s airport and light rail system. (AP Photo / Rick Bowmer)

Our beautiful mountains and valleys were created by a seismic activity called Horst and Graben. It literally means range and valleys, and the effect is created when the earth’s crust is loosened.

Basically, western North America is expanding, and this causes earthquakes in Utah.

Utah has seen 8 earthquakes over a 5.0 range in the last 120 years.

“Although aftershocks are a cause for concern, the risk of a larger earthquake is still there, and you should plan for it,” says Weeden, “Be prepared with a 72-hour or even a week’s kit”.

Lots of people were surprised by last year’s earthquake, and Widen says you should think about what happens if you are at work and your kids are in school. How you’ll meet She said you can learn more at bereadyutah.com, the state’s emergency preparedness site.

