Boris Johnson has announced the lifting of the blockade in England from 8 March – BBC News





Boris Johnson has unveiled a timetable for the gradual lifting of the closure in England from 8 March. If all conditions are met, the restrictions will be completely removed by June 21st. The prime minister said the future could not be without Covidi, but the end of the cuts was finally seen. Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland have their own arrangements. On March 8 all children in England will return to school and schools of advanced education will open. Residents in care homes will be given a regular visitor. External meetings between the two friends will be accepted. From March 29, six or two people can meet in the open air in private gardens and some outdoor sports will be allowed. From April 12, the first shops, gyms and hairdressers will be open along with outdoor hospitality sites such as pub gardens and theme parks. Cafes, pubs and restaurants will be fully open from May 17 and all other restrictions are expected to end on June 21. Huw Edwards presents political editor Laura Kuenssberg at BBC News Ten. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

#BBCAnews.



source