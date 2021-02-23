Connect with us

Covid in the US: “colorful” lives lost during the pandemic – BBC News

More than 500,000 Americans have died from coronavirus. The large number of deaths in the United States is very difficult to understand on the scale of Covid – it helps to hear individual stories. The Seattle Times began a series of memorials to the dead. Paige Cornwell explains how obituaries are becoming therapeutic even when people don’t know that person during a pandemic. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

