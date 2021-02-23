Myanmar coup: Facebook blocks military-run news website – BBC News





Myanmar entered the second week of internet nightmares, the NetBlocks monitoring team reported. The junta is regularly blocking the network to try to stifle mass protests. Earlier, the social media giant Facebook deleted a military-run news site that is used to provide warnings to protesters and encourage allegations about election results. Facebook is Myanmar's main source of information and news. Approximately 22 million of Myanmar's 54 million people use Facebook.

