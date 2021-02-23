A 4.3 magnitude earthquake strikes near Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia / VolcanoDiscovery





See also: monthly reports

Tuesday, February 23, 2021, 2:29 pm

14:29 PM | By: EARTHQUAKEMONITOR

4.3 Earthquake Feb 23 10:09 pm (GMT +8)

A 4.3-magnitude earthquake near Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, was reported just 12 minutes ago by the Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency, which is the main national agency that monitors seismic activity in Indonesia. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 28 km below the epicenter late on the night of Tuesday 23 February 2021 at 10:09 PM local time. The exact size, focus and depth of an earthquake may be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their reports. Our monitoring service has identified a second report from the Euro-Mediterranean region. The Seismic Center (EMSC) also listed the 4.3 magnitude earthquake. Cities or towns near the epicenter where a very weak tremor might have been felt include Kuta (population 30,000) located 88 km from the epicenter, Denpasar (population. 834,900) 93 km, and Klungkung (27,800) 101 km away. VolcanoDiscovery will automatically update the size and depth if these change and follow up if other important earthquake news becomes available. If you are in the region, please submit your experience to us through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

Date and Time: February 23, 2021 10:09 PM (GMT +8) local time (February 23, 2021 14:09 GMT) Size: 4.3 Depth: 28.0 km Latitude / Center Longitude: 9.43 ° S / 115.53 ° E (Ocean Indian, Indonesia Preliminary data source: BMKG

