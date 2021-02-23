Damir Vanglich has been confirmed as Director of the Post-earthquake Reconstruction Fund





Zagreb, February 23, 2021 – The Steering Board of the Post-Earthquake Reconstruction Fund on Tuesday unanimously confirmed that Damir Vansilich, the interim director of the fund so far, is the fund’s director for urban planning, construction and state assets, Darko Horvat said after a board session.

After inviting applications for the position, three candidates applied and the Ministry of Urban Planning, Construction and State Assets proposed Vanđelić in today’s session of the Steering Board of the Fund and the Board accepted the proposal.

Horvat said Vanglich was proposed after analyzing the three candidates’ applications and interviewing them.

Asked whether the ministry had asked Vanglic to ensure that he would not run for mayor of Zagreb after he refused to be the ruling Croatian Democratic Union Party (PYD) candidate for the post and after speculation emerged that he would run as an independent candidate, Horvat said that no guarantees were mentioned. And that he and the Steering Board of the Fund concluded that the President of the Fund cannot perform two required jobs at the same time.

“Vanđeli has given us the possibility to choose what he wants to do. He has made clear his position and assured that he will not run in the next local elections and that he will expend all his energy and efficiency to organize the fund and start the reconstruction,” said Horvat.

Vanglich: I will not run in the local elections

Speaking to reporters, Vanglich said that the purpose of the decision to choose him as the head of the Reconstruction Fund is a continuation of what has been achieved so far with regard to the reconstruction process.

“I think the earthquake is really the most important issue in the country, the most demanding and the most important from the financial point of view. So I think the most important thing is to launch the reconstruction process and make sure of its efficiency and transparency,” he said. He has denied speculation that he will run in the local elections in May as an independent candidate for Zagreb mayor.

He indicated that he had previously considered running for mayor, primarily as a candidate for the Croatian Democratic Union, and perhaps as a candidate for some of the other parties that would support him, but he abandoned such plans in early February.

“I think that assuming the presidency of the fund is a more difficult and responsible task, and I think I am the best candidate for this position,” he said.

.





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos