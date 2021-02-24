Reluctance to seek help is slowing earthquake recovery in part of Fukushima





Fukushima – Several volunteer centers have been established since the earthquake struck Fukushima and Miyagi prefectures earlier this month, destroying more than 3,000 homes and buildings. But a local social welfare association in Soma, Fukushima Prefecture, which is setting up volunteer centers in times of disaster, has not done so, saying it has not received any requests for assistance. But some elderly people lose track of what to do, unable to remove the debris themselves.

The Soma Municipal Office, which scored a score of 6 on the Japanese earthquake severity scale, is still trying to find out the exact number of homes and buildings damaged.

“The cupboards and bookshelves have fallen, and it’s impossible to return things on my own,” said a 79-year-old woman who lived with her physically disabled husband of 79.

A house in Soma, Fukushima Prefecture, was still in shambles on Monday after the earthquake earlier this month. | Kyodo

Even now, things that fell during the earthquake are scattered all over the house, leaving no space for walking.

“A week after the earthquake, I was finally able to make a space to sit,” the woman said. “If the volunteers are to come, I would like them to help organize our living space.”

In the house of an 80-year-old man who lives alone, a cupboard collapses, leaving pieces of dishes and glasses on the floor. The concrete wall surrounding his home also fell due to the earthquake.

“I haven’t owned a car since my license was returned, so I need help removing all the trash,” the man said.

When a social welfare organization assesses whether a volunteer center should be set up, welfare commissioners first visit families to understand the situation, according to Soma City and the organization.

Since the organization maintains that it has not received any calls to help clear the rubble, the establishment of the Soma volunteer center is not currently planned.

In other areas of Fukushima, such as Koriyama City and Kure Town, on the other hand, volunteers have been recruited, although the service is limited to locals due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Shinchi town will also start accepting orders from Thursday, to cater to families with elders.

“If no one else in the neighborhood asks for help from the volunteers, people will be reluctant to ask for help,” said Tetsuya Meijo, executive director of Japan’s disaster volunteer organizations. “It is important to collaborate with organizations with expertise in disaster assistance on a regular basis and be prepared to respond to the detailed needs of those affected by the disaster.”

At a time of misinformation and lots of information, good journalism is more important than ever, and by subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

subscribe now

Photo Gallery (click to enlarge)

.





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos