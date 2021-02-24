Earthquake bullet trains resume services in northeastern Japan in Tokyo





The Shinkansen express train services between Tokyo and northeastern Japan resumed on Wednesday, 11 days after being disrupted by the strong earthquake in the Tohoku region.

The Tohoku Shinkansen Express line connected the capital to the region for the first time since the magnitude 7.3 earthquake on February 13th, damaging electricity poles and bridges in some areas along the line.

The Tohoku Shinkansen Express bound for Tokyo will arrive at the platform of JR Sendai Station on February 24, 2021 (Kyodo)

The East Japan Railway operator said the total number of high-speed trains on the line would initially be limited to about 80 percent of the pre-quake level, with services expected to return to normal within about a month.

Since trains have to slow down on recently repaired sections of the track, the journey from Tokyo to Sendai or Morioka Station in northeastern Japan will take about an hour longer than usual.

JR East suspended all express train operations between Nasushiobara Station, Tochigi Prefecture, and Morioka Station, Iwate Prefecture, on February 14th.

Some services on the line have since resumed, with local bus, plane and rail operations providing alternative passenger transportation services.

About 40 people queued at the ticket office at Sendai Station before work began on Wednesday morning.

“I was afraid that I would not be able to get on the Shinkansen train (due to congestion) so I started to wait in line around 5 am,” said Kyotaka Saito, 59, who works in Sendai and was heading to his home in Tokyo. “Since I haven’t been able to go home for a while due to the earthquake, I would like to do some housework.”

The February 13 earthquake injured more than 180 people in 10 prefectures in northeastern and eastern Japan, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency.

It also caused electricity and water cuts in a large area and damaged more than 2,600 homes in Fukushima, Miyagi and Yamagata prefectures.

Although no tsunami occurred, the earthquake came just weeks before the tenth anniversary of the magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami that devastated northeastern Japan in March 2011, killing around 16,000 people and causing the Fukushima nuclear crisis.

