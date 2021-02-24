Exclusive: “We will take this Trump case,” says the chairman of the Facebook oversight committee





The Prime Minister of Canada announced tonight that he will coordinate with the Australian government to “ensure that the revenues of giant websites are distributed more fairly”. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

We spoke to Helle Thorning-Schmidt, a former Danish prime minister and chair of the Facebook independent oversight committee, and initially questioned what power she had about management’s decision by Facebook to block Australian news outlets. ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News .



source