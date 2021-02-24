Uncategorized
NASA has released videos of the Perseverance rover that landed on Mars – BBC News
The US space agency has released a video of the Perseverance Rover landing on Mars. NASA sent Perseverance to Mars adorned with a camera to record the landing of seven of them. Their images represent an essential opinion for engineers as they try to improve the technologies used to place probes on the surface of the red planet. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog
