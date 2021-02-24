On all these recent small earthquakes in the Gulf region: Should we be worried?





Living through nearly a year of epidemic and the worst bushfire season on record in California put many Bay Area residents on the edge of a precipice.

More recently, several small earthquakes shook the Gulf region, including a magnitude 3.9 earthquake on Sunday near Gilroy, and others in Berkeley, Concord and Aroma.

The tremors didn’t cause much damage, but they might have irritated some nerves and raised concerns: Could a bigger event be on the way?

Experts said we shouldn’t worry too much – but we also shouldn’t let our guard down.

“Earthquakes happen virtually all the time, and most of them are so microscopic that we don’t even feel them,” said Sarah Minson, a research geophysicist at the US Geological Survey.

Dr Angela Chung, an earthquake early warning project scientist at the Berkeley Seismological Laboratory, said overall earthquake activity was very quiet in the Bay Area.

“This was a very normal activity and nothing worried me at all,” she said.

People can subscribe to emergency apps including MyShake, which sends out ShakeAlert quake warnings.

Michael Short / Exclusive to The Chronicle

The largest of these recent events was the magnitude 4.2 earthquake on January 16 in Monterey County near Aromas, which was felt by residents of San Francisco, East Bay and Marin County. Chung said the feeling of the earthquake was certain, but not big enough to trigger the earthquake warning system.

Chung added that these small earthquakes do not necessarily mean that a larger event is on the way. There aren’t any really reliable indicators to predict earthquakes – except that a moderate to major earthquake has a 20% chance of causing a major earthquake.

A recent example is the 2019 Ridgecrest earthquake series. On July 4, 2019, an hour-long series of slides occurred near the town of Ridgecrest in Kern County, Southern California. Then, a 6.4-magnitude earthquake could be felt in Northern California and Phoenix.

Hundreds of aftershocks followed, and 34 hours later, a magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck.

Earthquakes that occur in the Gulf region have two main faults:

• The San Andreas Fault System is more than 800 miles long, and in northern California, it passes through the Santa Cruz Mountains to the San Francisco Peninsula. It was responsible for a 6.9 magnitude earthquake in Loma Prieta in 1989.

On the eastern side of the bay is the Hayward Fault, which extends about 74 miles. The largest earthquake ever recorded on the fault was a magnitude 6.8 earthquake and it occurred in 1868.

While the recent events are not particularly alarming to experts, Chung said they are a good reminder to prepare. People should practice “drop, cover and hold” exercises, and create a contingency plan.

Chung said: “Especially with the epidemic now, it is really important for people to be prepared.” “It is important to have some kind of backup plan.”

A major event may force people to survive without electricity, water, or shelter for several days or more, so it is important to build a disaster kit. Chung said people should try to stock up on two-week supplies of non-perishable food and water. Other important items include a fire extinguisher, medicine, baby first aid kit, flashlight, hand sanitizer, face masks, hand radio, extra batteries and a whistle.

“After big earthquakes, the usual things that are cut off are energy, and water pipes are broken, which is why you want to save water, and sometimes the gas pipes are shut down to prevent leaks,” she said.

People can also subscribe to emergency apps including MyShake, which sends out ShakeAlert earthquake warnings. The American Red Cross Society has an app dedicated to earthquakes.

Minson said people should be prepared for a bigger or smaller event.

“It can be very shaken even from small earthquakes,” she said. “You want to make sure your home is ready for it.”

This means securing heavy items including bookcases, televisions, appliances and items on the walls, making structural improvements to your home to prevent collapsing, and ensuring that heavy or valuable items are stored on lower shelves, according to Ready.gov.

Kelly Huang is a writer for the San Francisco Chronicle. Email: [email protected] Twitter: KellieHwang

