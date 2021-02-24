Iceland earthquake: A 5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes near Reykjavik





An earthquake measuring 5.6 on the Richter scale hit parts of Iceland on Wednesday as residents reported building shaking and strong tremors.

The epicenter was recorded about 25 miles from Reykjavik, in the region of the Reykjanes Peninsula, on the southeast coast of Iceland.

The effects of the earthquake, which occurred at a depth of six miles, were felt in Reykjavik and surrounding areas.

It was not immediately clear if there was any damage to property or casualties.

“They spent the morning shivering around the office, the geologists were running like excited puppies. Rob Askew, a geologist at the Icelandic Institute of Natural Sciences in Reykjavik, shook on Twitter.

Read more

Another Twitter user wrote: “WOW ….! Just now! #Earthquake swarm on Reykjanes Peninsula #Iceland – I felt so strong in Reykjavik. My office at home was shaking! I felt two big lots and many small ones.”

Another said, “I have suffered more from earthquakes in the past two hours than the rest of my life combined. I have spent most of my life in Iceland and Japan. Something happened. I don’t like that.”

The magnitude 5.6 earthquake came amid a wave of geological activity along the Mid-Atlantic mountain range, where the tectonic plates of North America and Eurasia meet.

The friction between the two plates can sometimes cause earthquakes and tremors.

Last year, Iceland was hit by nearly 3,000 earthquakes in a few days.

The earthquakes caused three separate earthquakes – each with a magnitude of more than five – that struck the northern coast over the weekend of June 19, according to Iceland’s Meteorological Service.

Officials warned at the time that Grimsvoten volcano, Iceland’s most active volcano, was at risk of erupting due to earthquakes.

Grimsvoten volcano last erupted in 2011, sending clouds of thick ash into the atmosphere, forcing Iceland to temporarily close its airspace.

A year ago, the nation’s Eyjafjallajokull volcano blew its summit, an event that halted thousands of flights across Europe for six days, amid fears the ash could damage aircraft engines.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos