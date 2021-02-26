Princess Latifa urges UK police to reopen kidnapping of sister – BBC News





Princess Latifa, the captive daughter of the Dubai authorities, has asked British police to re-investigate the kidnapping of her older sister on Cambridge Street more than 20 years ago. In a letter shared with the BBC, Latifa tells police in Cambridgeshire that this could help free Princess Shamsa, who was captured on her father's orders. He was then only 18 years old and now 39-year-old Shamsa has not been seen in public. The Dubai government has not responded to requests from the BBC for comment.

