Chancellor Rishi Suna urged senior Tory not to raise taxes on the budget





Top Conservatives, including former Prime Minister David Cameron, are urging Rishi Sunak not to put taxes on his budget next week. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

They come after rumors that the chancellor is thinking of starting to fix the public finance hole caused by the pandemic. Tonight, we will explain an opinion poll that suggests that many voters, including Tory supporters, are willing to accept some tax increases. So are Boris Johnson’s Conservatives still in favor of small taxes and a small state? ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News .



source