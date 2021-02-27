The U.S. has said Khashoggi is the de facto leader responsible for the assassination





A U.S. intelligence report says Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman has approved the operation to capture or kill journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

A summary of the U.S. government's findings was sent to Congress an hour ago. Visa restrictions are being imposed on 76 Saudis who believe dissidents have been threatened abroad. U.S. officials have announced that the crown prince will not receive any financial punishment.



