Saudi Arabian Crown Prince personally approves Khashoggi assassination according to US report – BBC News





A U.S. intelligence report has concluded that the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman personally admitted the 2018 assassination of exiled journalist Jamal Khashoggi. He was killed while visiting the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey. The classified intelligence report says that Prince Salman approved a plan to "capture or kill" Khashoggi, who criticized the Saudi regime. America names him crown prince for the first time, and has refused to promise murder.

