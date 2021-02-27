Several Republicans refer to the pandemic as losing votes, but will speak to the CPAC





Many allies among Republican House members of former President Donald Trump have rejected the vote and asked colleagues to vote on their behalf, signing letters saying they could not attend “due to the ongoing public health emergency.” But really, these members are expected to be in Orlando and appear as speakers at the Conservative Political Action Conference at an annual meeting aimed at energizing Conservative activists. Members include Florida Representative Matt Gaetz, who chaired the conference on Friday, as well as some of Trump’s strongest speakers as speakers, including representatives from Arizona’s Paul Gosar, Indiana’s Jim Banks, North Carolina’s Madison Cawthorn and North Carolina’s Ted Budd. CNN has approached these offices for comment. To vote by proxy, a process that Republicans initially fought in court, members of parliament must sign a letter with the House Secretary and allow another member to vote under their direction and on their behalf. The letters filed in the office of the Secretary of the House read as follows: “I cannot physically go to the proceedings of the House because of the constant public health emergency.” #New Room #CNN #News.



