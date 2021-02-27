Earthquake information: Mag average. 4.3 Earthquake – Tasman Sea, 209 km north of Invercargill, Southland, New Zealand, Sunday, February 28, 2021 3:41 AM (GMT +13)





An average earthquake of 4.3 magnitude at a depth of 5 km

Feb 27 14:43 UTC: First to report: GEONET (New Zealand) two minutes later. Feb 27 14:44: Volume recalculated from 3.7 to 3.9.27 Feb 14:45: Volume recalculated from 3.9 to 4.0.27 Feb 14:46: Volume recalculated from 4.0 to 4.3. The depth of the hypocenter was recalculated from 14.8 to 5.0 km (9.2 to 3.1 miles). The epicenter position was corrected at 14 km (8.7 mi) in a northwest direction.

Update Saturday, February 27, 2021, 2:48 PM

A 4.3-magnitude earthquake strikes near Milford Sound in Southland, Southland, New Zealand

4.3 Earthquake Feb 28 3:41 am (GMT +13)

An earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale near Milford Sound, Southland, Southland, New Zealand, was reported just 7 minutes ago by the New Zealand Geological Survey and Seismological Commission (GeoNet), which is the main national agency that monitors seismic activity in New Zealand. The earthquake occurred 5 kilometers below the epicenter early in the morning on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at 3:41 am local time. The exact size, focus and depth of an earthquake may be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their reports. Our monitoring service has identified a second report from the Euro-Mediterranean region. The Seismological Center (EMSC) which recorded the magnitude 4.0 earthquake, and based on the preliminary seismic data, the earthquake should not have caused any major damage, but it was probably felt by many people as a slight shaking in the epicenter area. Milford Sound may have felt the weak tremor (popup 440) located 24 km from the epicenter, and from other towns or cities close to the epicenter where they may have felt a very weak tremor including Te Anau (population 2,100) located 92 km from the epicenter Earthquake, Queenstown (popup 10.400) 94 km away. VolcanoDiscovery will automatically update the size and depth if these change and follow up if other important earthquake news becomes available. If you are in the region, please submit your experience to us through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

Date and time: February 27, 2021 14:41:17 UTC – Local time at epicenter: Sunday, February 28, 2021 3:41 AM (GMT +13) Size: 4.3 Depth: 5.0 km Latitude / Longitude of epicenter: 44.58821 ° S / 167.64024 ° E (Tasman Sea, Southland, New Zealand) Neighboring towns and cities: 24 km (15 mi) west of Milford Sound (Population: 435) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 92 km (57 mi) north of Te Anau (population: 2,070) -> See nearby earthquakes 94 km (59 mi) west of Queenstown (population: 10,400) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 197 km (122 mi) NW (Population: 12,100) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 209 km (130 mi) northwest of Invercargill (Population: 47,300) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 266 km (165 mi) west of Dunedin (Otago) (population: 114,300) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 287 km (179 miles) west of Timaru (Canterbury) (Population: 28,000) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 335 km (208 mi) west of Ashburton (Canterbury) (Population: 30,100) -> See nearby earthquakes! 416 km (258 mi) WSW in Christchurch (Canterbury) (Population: 363,900) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 687 km (427 miles) southwest of Wellington (Population: 381900) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! Weather in epicenter at quake time: clouds fracture 7.6 ° C (46 ° F), humidity: 100%, winds: 2 m / s (3 knots) from ESE Primary data source: GEONET (NZ) (Earthquake and Geological Survey Commission, New Zealand (Estimated energy released: 1.8 x 1011 joules (49.4 MWh, equivalent to 42.5 tons of TNT) More information

If you feel this earthquake (or if you are near the epicenter), please share your experience and provide a short "felt it" report! Other users will love to hear about it and also if you don't feel an earthquake despite your presence in the area please report it! Your contribution is also valuable to seismology, earthquake risk analysis, and mitigation efforts.

Information: The more agencies reporting the same earthquake and publishing similar data, the greater the confidence in the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

Size Depth Location Source 4.35 km New Zealand GEONET (NZ) M 4.015 km 4.0 SOUTH ISLAND OF NEW ZEALANDEMSC User reports on this earthquake (1)

User reports on this earthquake (1)

1864.5 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Extreme Vibration (MMI VIII) / Shaking and Rolling: Lying on the bed with my body up against a wall, I feel the sway, shocks, vibration and roll in shifts of about 30 seconds multiple times over a 30-minute period from about 3.30 to 4 p.m.

