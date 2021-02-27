The COVID-19 oxygen emergency, which affects more than half a million people in low- and middle-income countries on a daily basis, as demand grows

It is estimated that more than half a million patients with COVID-19 in LMIC need daily oxygen therapy.

New estimates show that $ 90 million needs to be funded directly to meet urgent needs in 20 low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). Unitaid and Wellcome will provide an immediate contribution totaling up to $ 20 million to respond to emergencies.

The COVID Oxygen Emergency Task Force brings together key organizations working on oxygen access under the ACT-Accelerator Therapeutics pillar, while COVID-19 surges and preventable deaths occur

The working group partners will work together to measure oxygen demand, work with financial partners and provide oxygen supply and technical support to the worst affected countries.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, affordable and sustainable access to oxygen has been an increasing challenge in low- and middle-income countries.

COVID-19 has put a lot of pressure on health systems because hospitals in many LMICs are running out of oxygen, resulting in preventable deaths, and families of hospitalized patients have paid a premium for scarce oxygen supplies.

Oxygen is a necessary drug, and although crucial for the effective treatment of hospitalized patients with COVID-19, access to LMICs is limited due to cost, infrastructure, and logistical barriers. Healthcare facilities often do not have access to the oxygen they need, resulting in unnecessary loss of life.

Recognizing the central importance of a sustainable oxygen supply – along with therapeutic products such as dexamethasone – for the treatment of COVID-19, the COVID Tools Accelerator Therapeutics approach (along with Unitaid and Wellcome) is taking on a new role in coordinating and advocating increased oxygen supply and partnership. with a WHO-led consortium[1], today announces the launch of a COVID-19 Oxygen Emergency Task Force.

It is estimated that more than half a million people in LMICs currently need 1.1 million oxygen cylinders per day[2], with 25 countries currently reporting rising demand, most in Africa. This supply was limited prior to COVID-19 and was exacerbated by the pandemic.

Dr. Philippe Duneton, CEO of Unitaida, said: “This is a global emergency to which a truly global response is needed, from both international organizations and donors. Many countries that saw this demand fought before the pandemic to meet their daily oxygen needs. It is now more vital than ever to come together to continue the work that has already been done, with a firm commitment to helping the countries most affected as quickly as possible. “

The working group identified the current need for $ 90 million in funding to address key challenges in accessing and delivering oxygen to 20 countries, including Malawi, Nigeria and Afghanistan. This first set of countries was identified based on assessments coordinated by the WHO Emergency Health Program, to align needs within the country with potential funding, such as the World Bank.[3] and the Global Fund. Unitaid and Wellcome will provide an immediate contribution totaling up to $ 20 million to respond to emergencies. Urgent, short-term requests from additional countries will be measured and cost in the coming weeks, and the total funding need over the next 12 months under the ACT-A is estimated at $ 1.6 billion – a figure that will be regularly reviewed by the workforce.

Dr Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO Emergency Health Program, said: “Oxygen saves lives and needs to increase holistically faster with patient-centered solutions, which improve clinical outcomes. WHO is working through the Biomedical Consortium to bring together technical, clinical, and procurement partners, along with about $ 80 million in biomedical equipment procured for low- and middle-income countries. The Oxygen Working Group will help increase oxygen growth through further innovation, funding and capacity building. “

Paul Schreier, Chief Operating Officer at Wellcome, said: “We have made critical progress in providing life-saving clinical care and treatment to patients with COVID-19 over the past year. The effect of the combination of oxygen and dexamethasone on the treatment of critically ill patients is particularly amazing. But the global approach to advances remains unequal. We urgently need to increase access to medical oxygen to ensure that patients benefit no matter where they live and their ability to pay. International solidarity is the fastest – and only – way out of this pandemic. It is a public health, scientific, economic and moral imperative that all tools be available globally. “

The working group brings together key organizations[4] working to improve access to oxygen since the beginning of the pandemic, including Unitaid, Wellcome, WHO, Unicef, the Global Fund, the World Bank, the Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI), PATH, the Every Breath Matters coalition and Save the Children. Building on these efforts, partners will focus on four key objectives as part of the emergency response plan: measuring acute and long-term oxygen needs in LMICs; connecting countries with financial partners for their estimated oxygen needs; and supporting the supply and supply of oxygen, along with related products and services. Other areas within the scope of the working group include addressing the need for innovative market design interventions, as well as strengthening advocacy efforts to highlight the importance of oxygen access in response to COVID-19.

Henrietta Fore, Executive Director of UNICEF, said: “Oxygen is a simple medical intervention that remains deficient for too many people around the world. The COVID-19 pandemic accepted this acute shortage and turned it into a full emergency. But addressing the oxygen gap will not only help treat COVID-19 in countries that are losing too many lives. It will also help improve long-term health systems and health outcomes after COVID-19, including for many infants and children who need oxygen to survive. “

Editor’s notes and background

Even before COVID-19, pneumonia was the world’s largest contagious homicide for adults and children, taking the lives of 2.5 million people in 2019. The pandemic exacerbated this problem, especially in double-burden countries struggling with high levels of inflammation. lungs and COVID-19. In addition to meeting the immediate needs of the pandemic, the working group will seek to leverage the gains in this area to help control long-term pneumonia.

About Unitaid

Unitaid is a global health agency dedicated to finding innovative solutions to prevent, diagnose and treat disease faster, cheaper and more effectively in low- and middle-income countries. His work includes funding initiatives to address major diseases such as HIV / AIDS, malaria and tuberculosis, as well as coinfections and concomitant HIV diseases such as cervical cancer and hepatitis C, and cross-cutting areas such as fever management. Unitaid is now applying its knowledge to address the challenges in advancing new therapies and diagnostics for the COVID-19 pandemic, serving as a key member of the Access COVID Tools Accelerator. The host of Unitaida is the World Health Organization.

About Wellcome

Wellcome supports science in addressing the urgent health challenges facing everyone. We support research on the discovery of life, health and well-being, and take on three global health challenges: mental health, global warming and infectious diseases.

ABOUT WHO

The World Health Organization provides global leadership in public health within the United Nations system. Founded in 1948, the WHO works with 194 member states, in six regions and from more than 150 offices, to promote health, keep the world safe and serve the vulnerable. Our goal for the period 2019-2023 is to ensure that one billion more people have universal health insurance, to protect one billion more people from emergencies and to provide further billions of people with better health and well-being.

About the ACT accelerator

Access to the COVID-19 Tools Accelerator (ACT) is a new global collaboration that accelerates the development, production and equitable access to COVID-19 tests, treatments and vaccines. It was established in response to a call from G20 leaders in March 2020, launched by the WHO, the European Commission, France and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in April 2020. ACT-Accelerator, but works to accelerate collaborative efforts by existing organizations to end the pandemic. It draws on the experience of the world’s leading health organizations, which deal with the most difficult health challenges in the world and which, by working together, can unlock new and more ambitious results against COVID-19. Its members are committed to providing all people with access to all the tools needed to win COVID-19 and working with unprecedented levels of partnership to achieve it. The ACT-Accelerator has four areas of operation: diagnostics, therapy, vaccines, and the health system connector.

[1] As part of the UN supply chain, a WHO-coordinated technical biomedical procurement consortium has been established, including ALIMA, BMGF, IMC, MSF, UNDP, UNHCR, Unicef, UNOPS, USAID and WFP. Over the past year, approximately 149 million U.S. U.S. biochemicals and oxygen-related consumables have been shipped to 149 countries.

[2] https://www.path.org/programs/market-dynamics/covid-19-oxygen-needs-tracker/

[3] Governments can apply for funding through the World Bank’s COVID-19 emergency medical care

[4] Partners joining the working group include Unitaid, Wellcome, WHO (and the wider biomedical consortium WHO coordinates), Unicef, the Global Fund, the World Bank, UNOPS, Save the Children, Every Breath Count (Coalition), CHAI and PATH.