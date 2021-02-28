Connect with us

Lebanese maid: ‘My employer treats me like a slave’ – BBC News

Hundreds of foreign maids were thrown out of their embassies last summer in Lebanon when working families were unable to pay their salaries. The gruesome scenes were a symptom of the country’s economic disintegration, but so was Lebanon’s system of using foreign workers – human rights groups say it is “current slavery”. Martin Patience talks to the BBC’s Martin Patience about his experiences to see if the situation has changed Producers: Nour Matraji, Umaru Fofana and Rachael Thorn Filmed by: Daniel Banguru, Lee Durant and Rachael Thorn Subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

