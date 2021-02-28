Young Cantabrian stories have stories of “emotional” earthquakes in a new book





German author Jana Roth’s new novel “Time to Remember” was launched in Thuringia, Christchurch on Thursday.

Children too young to tell their stories of the Canterbury earthquake a decade ago have been given a voice in a new youth narration.

Time to Remember is a fictional tale inspired by the lived experiences of author Jana Roth and her peers in Christchurch in February 2011, and the city’s long recovery. The book was released in Tūranga on Thursday.

It tells the story of 20-year-old college student Natalie and her friends 10 years after earthquakes that devastated their city, as they face into adulthood and deal with what happened.

Ruth was a student at the University of Canterbury in 2011, studying geology and plate tectonics and writing a master’s thesis on the likelihood of an earthquake in Christchurch.

She was living on Stanmore Street in Lynnwood when the devastating earthquake struck in February 2011.

Ruth expected copies of her new book when it launched in Thuringia on Thursday.

Every morning after that, she had to pass in front of the collapsed building where fish outlet owner Natasha Hadfield died.

You still remember a poster the Hadfield kids put there.

“I never got over there with dry eyes.”

Ruth has been sitting on a story idea about youth, relationships, and growth since 2006.

She had already chosen Christchurch as the setting simply because it “looked nice”, and knew she had to incorporate earthquakes.

A national memorial service was held at the Canterbury Earthquake National Memorial in Christchurch on Monday to commemorate the tenth anniversary of the February 22 earthquake.

In 2016 I decided to align the book with the tenth anniversary of the earthquake earlier this month.

I wrote the story in November 2019 and edited it two months later in a process that was “very emotional”.

“I cried throughout the process. It’s an emotional story, but it’s also hopeful. It’s definitely the most personal book I’ve ever written.”

Ruth, who was originally from Berlin and now lives in Wellington, said Christchurch will always have a place in her heart.

The title of the book comes from Billy Joel’s “This is the Time”, where the words “A Time to Remember” are sung several times during the course.

The book is available in printed e-book form.

The main premise of the novel was that everyone in Christchurch had their own experience with earthquakes, and each person’s story was as valid as the next one.

“Realizing that everyone has their own story since that time is important, for children even more.” Ruth said: They grew up with her in their minds, and it changed people.

There was a need to rewrite the book late during the lockdown last year to incorporate parts of the Covid-19 pandemic, as the novel was set in Christchurch in 2020 as college students prepare for the tenth anniversary of the earthquakes.

