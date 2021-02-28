Global Earthquake Report Sunday, February 28, 2021 / VolcanoDiscovery





Sunday, February 28, 2021, 12:20

12:20 PM | By: EARTHQUAKEMONITOR

Global earthquakes with a magnitude of 3 in the past 24 hours on February 28, 2021

Summary: 4 earthquakes 5.0+, 30 earthquakes 4.0+, 116 earthquakes 3.0+, 274 earthquakes 2.0+ (424 total) This report is updated hourly. Grade 5 +: 4 earthquakes, 4+: 30 earthquakes, 3+: 116 earthquakes, grade 2 +: 274 earthquakes No earthquakes of magnitude 6 or higher Estimated total seismic energy: 3.7 x 1013 Joules (10.3 GWh, i.e. 8,825 tons of TNT equals 0.6 atomic bombs!) Learn more 10 largest earthquakes in the world (past 24 hours): # 1: 5.5 South Pacific earthquake, 78 km southwest of Molindo, Peru, Feb 27, 2021 9:16 PM (GMT -5) # 2: 5.4 Bering Sea earthquake, 114 miles southwest of Adak, Western Aleutians County, Alaska, USA, February 28, 2021 12:44 AM (GMT -10) # 3: 5.3 county earthquake Matanuska-Susitna, 8.3 miles northwest of Анкоридж, Anchorage County, Alaska, USA, February 27, 2021 9:59 AM (GMT -9) # 4: 5.2 Earthquake North Pacific, Panama, Feb 27, 2021 3:28 PM (GMT -5) # 5: 4.7 earthquake 86 km southeast of Kokchitau, Akmola Oblici, Kazakhstan, February 27, 2021 7:25 pm (GMT +6) # 6: 4.7 earthquake of the South Pacific Ocean, Tonga, February 27, 2021 8:14 am(GMT -12) # 7: 4.7 North Pacific earthquake, 78 km southwest of San Jose, Costa Rica, Feb 27, 2021 6:01 pm (GMT -6) # 8: 4.7 earthquake 2.8 km northeast of Vagradsvial, Iceland, Feb 28 2021 12:19 AM (GMT +0) # 9: 4.6 South Atlantic earthquake, 294 km southwest of Stanley, Falkland Islands, Feb 27, 2021 11:16 am (GMT-4) # 10: 4.5 Indian Ocean earthquake, 224 Km south of Bengkulu, Indonesia, February 27, 2021, 7:58 p.m. (GMT +7) Earthquakes are felt: # 1: 5.3 earthquake in Matanuska-Susitna county, 8.3 miles northwest of Анкоридж, Anchorage County, Alaska, USA, 27 February 2021 9:59 a.m. (GMT -9) – 222 Reports # 2: 4.7 earthquake, 2.8 km northeast of Vajradal Svil, Iceland, February 28, 2021 12:19 a.m. (GMT +0) – 146 reports # 3: 4.3 earthquake of 2.9 km Southwest Keilir, Iceland, Feb 28, 2021 11:32 a.m. (GMT +0) – 39 reports 4: 3.1 5.3 km earthquake north of Krýsuvík, Iceland, February 28, 2021 1:20 a.m. (GMT +0) – 20 reports No. 5: 4.7 North earthquake Pacific Ocean, 78 km southwest of San Jose, Costa Rica, February 27, 2021 6:01 pm (GMT -6) – 13 Reports # 6: 3.5 2.7 Km SW earthquake from Keilir, Iceland, February 28, 2021, 12:09 am ( GMT +0) – 11 Reports # 7: 3.5 km 3.0 WSW earthquake from Keilir, Iceland, February 27, 2021 10:15 pm (GMT +0) – 10 reports # 8: 3.3 earthquake 7.5 km northwest of Keilir, Iceland, February 27 2021 10:16 p.m. (GMT +0) – 9 Reports # 9: 3.6 earthquake 2.4 km WSW from Keilir, Iceland, February 28, 2021 1:30 a.m. (GMT +0) – 9 reports # 10: 4.0 earthquake 2.5 km ENE from Fagradalsfjall, Iceland, February 28, 2021 7:54 a.m. (GMT +0) – 9 Reports # 11: 3.0 1.5 km W earthquake from Keilir, Iceland, February 27, 2021 11:32 pm (GMT +0) – 9 Reports # 12: 2.9 earthquake 1.5 kilometers northwest of Keilir, Iceland, Feb 28, 2021 12:25 a.m. (GMT +0) – 8 Reports # 13: 3.8 earthquake 2.0 kilometers northeast of Fagradalsfjall, Iceland, February 27, 2021 3:13 p.m. (GMT +0) ) – 6 Reports # 14: 3.0 Earthquake 5.2 km east of Keilir, Iceland, Feb 28, 2021 2:32 AM (GMT +0) – 5 Reports # 15: 3.4 Quake 5.1 kilometers northeast of Keilir, Iceland, Feb 27, 2021 1:19 pm (GMT +0) – 5 Reports # 16: Earthquake 2.9 26 miles east of Clovis, Fresno County, California, USA, February 27, 2021 9:46 a.m. (GMT -8) – 4 Reports No. 17: 3.5 earthquake 3.3 kilometers northeast dawn adalsfjall, Iceland, February 28, 2021 8:03 a.m. (GMT +0) – 3 reports No. 18: 3.5 0.6 km southwest of Keilir, Iceland, February 27, 2021, 7:20 pm (GMT +0) – Two reports No. 19: 3.4 earthquake 5.5 km east of Keilir, Iceland, February 28, 2021 6:06 a.m. (GMT + 0) – Two Reports No. 20: 3.3 km WSW earthquake from Keilir, Iceland, February 28, 2021 8:24 am (GMT +0) – Two reports No. 21: 3.1 km southwest of Keilir, Iceland, February 28, 2021 9:37 AM (GMT +0) – Two reports No. 22: 3.2 earthquake 2.0 km northeast from Fagradalsfjall, Iceland, February 28, 2021 2:34 a.m. (GMT +0) – Two reports No. 23: 3.0 Adriatic earthquake, 70 km southwest of Split, Croatia Feb 28, 2021 5:49 AM (GMT + 1) – Two Reports No. 24: 3.1 Quake of 3.8 kilometers southwest of Fagradalvesvial, Iceland, February 27, 2021, 7:23 pm (GMT +0) – Two reports: Earthquake statistics:

Number of earthquakes and energy emitted versus time

Earthquake count and energy emitted versus magnitude

Earthquake magnitude and energy emitted versus time

Just 6 minutes ago, a 3.1-magnitude earthquake struck near San Simeon, San Luis Obispo County, California, USA. The earthquake was recorded just after midnight Sunday February 28, 2021 at 12:48 am local time, at a very shallow depth of 0.6 miles below the surface. … Read all A very shallow 3.8 magnitude earthquake has been reported after midnight near Salinas, Monterey County, California, USA. … Read all A 3.1-magnitude earthquake near Mammoth Lakes, Mono County, California, USA, was reported just 8 minutes ago by the United States Geological Survey, the main international and national agency that monitors seismic activity in the United States . The earthquake occurred at a depth of 6.2 miles below the epicenter just after midnight Sunday February 28, 2021 at 12:24 am local time. The exact size, focus and depth of an earthquake can be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review the data and refine their calculations, or when other agencies release their report. … Read all Just 12 minutes ago, a 4.7-magnitude earthquake struck near Calama, Provincia de Loa, Antofagasta, Chile. The tremor was recorded early on Sunday morning, February 28, 2021 at 1:41 am local time, at an average depth of 125 km below the surface. … read everything

