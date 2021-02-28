San Jose Earthquakes 2020 Post-mortem Team: Goodson





Goodson is a miracle.

When the Brazilian signed for San Jose Earthquakes before the 2019 season, I remember looking up his stats before arriving so I could write the news and be amazed at how much he played. In 2018, he played nearly 4,500 minutes with Avai, which is a truly phenomenal number considering MLS players nowhere play nearly 50 matches in all competitions per year.

Although he was not a regular in 2019 with Quakes, having played in “only” 27 matches in the club’s regular season, he was a regular in 2020, missing only the first two games of the season while recovering from injury.

Here are the Godson statistics in 2020:

Judson 2020 Earthquakes Statistics 2020 Games played Games started Minutes Goals Shots Assist SOG Yellow Cards Red Cards 2020 Games Played Games Started Minutes Goals Assist with Shots SOG Yellow Cards Red Cards Regular Season 21 20 1,701 0 0 14 1 4 0 MiB Knockouts 2 2149 0 0 2 1 1 0 Qualifiers 1 1115 0 0 1 0 0 0 Total 24 23 1,965 0 0 17 2 5 0

I think he really found his foothold in 2020, and he’s getting more and more consistent in his game with the game. In his first season at MLS, there were times when he seemed to not be up to speed at play, but he just needed time to adjust, and was the most common engine room for earthquakes.

One of the ways Judson’s game has become more consistent is that he cut his yellow cards in 2020. In 2019, he scored 10 in 27 matches, which means he had to suspend two matches due to backlog. Last season, he had only four whistles in 21 games in the regular season, which means he was never stopped. So the team didn’t have to worry about getting a stupid reservation and then missing out on the next match.

He was clearly not a force in the attack, nor was he expected to be, but he was an elite in his defense. Godson was in the 99th percentile among midfielders in both tackles and pressures in every match, and was elite in all defensive actions except perhaps in the antenna, which is not very surprising considering he is one of the shortest players on the field at any time.

So Earthquakes got a good idea when they picked up the godson, and very quietly had a great 2020 season for them.

He is now 27 years old, so presumably he is nearing his climax as a professional, although one should give the warning that he played very heavy minutes in his career and thus his climax may have started a little sooner than many players. However, with two seasons under his belt in MLS and more comfort with the Matias Almeyda system, Judson has become an indispensable player for the club, someone who cannot be easily substituted in the squad. And while the club did the reasonable thing and gained another defensive midfielder, Eric Remedy, as a lockdown / player rotation option to keep Godson refreshed, I think we expect the Brazilian to play a heavy load of minutes again if he remains healthy and out of the suspension problem.

I think the good news is that Earthquakes’ midfield appears to be in great shape, with Goodson putting on the role of the Destroyer, Jackson Yewell in two-way duties, and Remedy in a struggle to get rid of it, meaning the club can look elsewhere to boost the team. At this point, Judson will be starting out on most MLS teams, let’s put it this way and maybe that is as good a compliment as you can give. He doesn’t perform flashy plays, but Goodson is an essential part of a team looking to do bigger things in 2021.

What is your opinion? Leave a comment below.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos