



Last week’s Sunday Moose tracks featured a discussion in the comments about a particular speech at the Bellevue Breakfast Rotary Club. I imagine today’s links would be dulled by comparison, but only if guest speaker schedules at local Rotary clubs are committed to the memory.

Today is also the opening day for Sailors, Spring Training Edition! I can’t wait to watch a game that doesn’t count. Of course, it’s only 64 degrees in Peoria today, and it’s incredibly impractical to wear collared shirts and play baseball at the same time.

In Mariners News … about baseball … the angels? Throw injury? No way. Then again, it appears that the Archangel Secret Corps (whose name will not be mentioned here) has recovered its mortise on the hill. I’ll take the phrase “Later on I haven’t heard of before” for $ 400, please. Good for angels, but it’s really disappointing that ROOT isn’t televising all of the Mariners’ spring training games this year. No, the games don’t matter. No, they’re not scratching the itch of a real Major League Baseball. But only eight ST games will be streamed on ROOT this year.

The Angels and Fox Sports West announced that all 29 of the team’s spring training matches for this year will be broadcast. In my opinion, more teams must do.

– Fabian Ardaya (FabianArdaya) February 27, 2021 For the past two years, Robel Garcia has been part of the Cubs, Reds, Mets and Angels organizations. Now, add Astros to that list. A young talent from the first round is about to sign a long-term contract with his team. no, not this. Specifically for writer Tim, let’s check out Dan Vogelbach’s younger and more gentle brother Niko Kavadas of Notre Dame showing his strength in the college ranks: Sailors have a lot more excursions included in their schedule than they did a year ago, like this one from Darren Wellman illustrates it. I don’t think I’ll get enough of Fernando Tatis Jr. Here’s Jason Stark on whether the $ 340 million Badres man could be the face of baseball. ($) Grant’s Pick to Click … Twenty years ago today, I sat with the rest of my first graders to hear our teacher, Mrs. Tisdale, read a story. And the ground began to shake. I don’t remember much of that day – even though we spent the rest of the day outside in the field, because they didn’t want us to go back to the 1917 building – but I do remember that the earthquake seemed to last much longer than 45 seconds. This is my go-to site for the history of Seattle, HistoryLink.org, with some information about the earthquake. Does anyone else remember it?





