Myanmar’s army has shot dead “at least 18 peaceful protesters” – BBC News





The United Nations has condemned the use of deadly force against peaceful demonstrators in Myanmar. It said at least eighteen protesters were shot dead on the bloodiest day of the riots since military leaders took power four weeks ago. In the November election, the ruling party, the National League of Democracy, led by Aung San Suu Kyi, won a comfortable victory. This threatened the retention of military power. On February 1, the generals seized power in a military coup. There have been huge protests that have led to violent repression by security forces. Reeta Chakrabarti presents BBC News with Ten Head of Southeast Asian correspondent Jonathan Head.

