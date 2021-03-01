Brazilian strain Covid in the UK is raising fears of protection against the vaccine – BBC News





Six cases of the new Brazilian variant of coronavirus have been detected in the UK for the first time in the UK, three in England and three in Scotland. With the exception of all cases, all are related to travel from Brazil. Public Health England said the risk to the wider community is low, but has increased tests in the South Gloucestershire area as two of those cases have been found. There is concern that the Brazilian variant may be more contagious than the original virus and that there are fewer vaccines available. Reeta Chakrabarti reports on BBC News for ten days reporting on health correspondent Catherine Burns. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

