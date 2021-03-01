Study: As wildfires increase, Southern California may experience landslides nearly every year





Mudslides in Montecito killed 23 people in 2018, weeks after the Thomas Fire engulfed the area. Photo: OnSceneTV

A new study finds that fire-prone areas in Southern California can expect landslides nearly every year, with major events expected roughly every 10 years.

The results show that residents face a double whammy of increased wildfire and landslide risks caused by climate change shifts in the state’s wet and dry seasons, according to researchers who mapped landslide areas in the southern half of the state.

“This is our attempt to get people to think about where these hazards are before a fire breaks out,” said Jason Kane, a hydrologist at the US Geological Survey in Denver and lead author of the new study in the journal Future of Earth. For interdisciplinary research. “By thinking proactively about risks, you can begin to develop more detailed response plans for their inevitability.”

Wildfires make landscapes more vulnerable to landslides when rainstorms pass, as the water strikes unstable, dry soils and scorched plants.

Kane said that geologists routinely conduct landslide risk assessments after wildfires have occurred, but that there is often not enough time between a fire and a rainstorm to implement an effective emergency response plan.

In the study, Kane and colleagues combined historical fires, precipitation and landslides data with computer simulations to predict where landslides are likely to occur after wildfires in Southern California, how large these landslides are and how often they can be expected.

Their goal was to identify the areas of the state most vulnerable to landslides before they happen, in a manner similar to how geologists map earthquake risk.

Their results show that small landslides can now be expected roughly every year in Southern California. Large landslides capable of damaging 40 or more structures can be expected every 10 to 13 years – roughly the same as a 6.7-magnitude earthquake in California, according to the study.

The results also suggest that more torrential rains, which are likely to occur in the coming decades, could mean that California residents face greater risks from landslides that damage property and put people’s lives at risk.

“We will have a longer season to burn, and then when it rains, it will collapse more difficult,” said Kane. This is a bad recipe for debris flow after a fire. The reason you can expect one nearly every year is because it doesn’t take a lot of rain to cause it. “Rainstorms that can lead to debris flows – this is a kind of diverse garden storm.”

Show comments

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos