Boris Johnson accused of “insecurity of borders” over Brazilian Covid tension – BBC News





The prime minister has been defending border controls in England, saying authorities have been unable to find one of the six people infected with the coronavirus variant in Brazil. Six cases were identified last month on charges of failing to act quickly enough with the introduction of the hotel’s mandatory quarantine. Sophie Raworth introduces political editor Laura Kuenssberg and medical editor Fergus Walsh at BBC News Ten. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

#BBCAnews.



source