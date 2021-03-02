The world experienced 13,654 earthquakes of magnitude 4 or higher in 2020





Ankara

Worldwide, there were 13,654 earthquakes of magnitude 4 or higher in 2020, the strongest of which were recorded in the United States.

Approximately 500,000 earthquakes, small or large, occur on Earth every year, about 100,000 of which are felt, while about 100 cause damage.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the most powerful earthquake occurred in the US state of Alaska on July 22, 2020, with a magnitude of 7.8.

Experts at the U.S. Geological Survey say the reason why more earthquakes are recorded today than in the past is because they receive more station seismic data as the technology develops.

In 1931, there were 350 seismic stations on Earth to record earthquakes, but today that number is expressed in the thousands.

Earthquakes fall into three categories: tectonic, volcanic, and avalanche earthquakes according to their composition, while tectonic earthquakes stand out as the most destructive types of earthquakes in terms of intensity and strength.

The movements form in fractures called faults in the Earth’s crust near all earthquakes that occur around the world.

“Horseshoe”

The Pacific Earthquake Belt, also known as the “Pacific Ring of Fire”, is the strongest seismic belt, with 90% of all earthquakes occurring worldwide and 81% of major earthquakes.

The “quiet Ring of Fire”, 40 kilometers (about 25 miles) long, in the shape of a “horseshoe” stretches the edges of the Pacific Basin and also contains about 75% of active volcanoes.

In 2020, seven of the nine major earthquakes with a magnitude of 7 or higher occurred in this region.

The magnitude 9.5 earthquake in 1960 in the Valdivia region of Chile was the most destructive earthquake ever recorded.

According to the USGS, the second largest earthquake zone with 5% -6% of all earthquakes occurring worldwide and 17% of severe earthquakes is the Himalayan Alpine Belt.

One of the most destructive earthquakes on record occurred in 2004 in Sumatra, Indonesia, with a magnitude of 9.1.

North and South America

The Global Earthquake Risk Assessment Program (GSHAP) has created a map of regional earthquake zones in the world by classifying them according to continents and earthquake magnitude using data collected from 20 centers created around the world.

One of the few major earthquake zones found in North America is located on the central coast of Alaska.

The most active earthquake zones in South America lie along the Pacific Ocean border of the continent.

Four of the 10 strongest earthquakes ever recorded in the world occurred in South America.

Asia and Europe

Earthquake activity in Asia is observed intensely in Japan.

Countries such as Indonesia, Fiji, and Tonga Islands (eastern Australia) also record large numbers of earthquakes every year.

Central Asia is one of the major earthquake regions in the world with a rising fault line in motion.

Northern Europe is far from major seismic regions, with the exception of the region of active volcanic activity in Iceland.

Africa

Africa has far fewer earthquake zones compared to other continents because it is an ancient land.

Earthquake activity was recorded in the desert, in the central part of the continent.

However, the eastern coast of the Mediterranean, especially Lebanon, where the Arabian plate borders the Eurasian and African plates, stands out as the most active region.

The region near the Horn of Africa (around the Gulf of Aden) is also another active region of the continent.

Australia and New Zealand

Australia and New Zealand are known as earthquake opposite countries.

Earthquake risks are generally considered to be low or moderate on the Australian continent, while its small island neighbor New Zealand is among the active earthquake areas in the world.

Antarctica

Compared to other continents, Antarctica shows the least seismic activity.

This is because very few land masses on the continent are located at or near the boundaries of the continental plates.

The only exception is the region where the Antarctic Plate and the Scottish Plate meet.

* Written by Merv Burker

