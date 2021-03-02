The UK government is defending border controls after finding cases of variants in Brazil





Boris Johnson has defended the UK border and quarantine measures as officials continue to search for a person infected with the new Brazilian variant of the virus before entering the hotel quarantine. The prime minister stressed that there is “no reason today” to think that vaccines will not be effective against the strain. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

Last 24-hour government data show that 104 more people were killed along with Covid, although the figure after a weekend is usually lower than on other days of the week. The UK reaches almost 123,000. 5,500 new cases have been reported in the UK. Nearly 186,000 people received the first dose of the Covid vaccine yesterday. More than 20 million people have received the first dose of the vaccine. Current tests are being conducted in several parts of South Gloucestershire, with two cases of the Brazilian variant found. .



