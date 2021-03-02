Uncategorized
UK government cuts aid to war-torn Yemen amid campaign condemnation
International aid groups have condemned up to 50% of the UK’s decision to support the humanitarian effort in Yemen, the same day the United Nations called on the United States to prevent widespread famine. Britain gave £ 87 million, almost half of the amount it promised last year. Critics say it will “condemn hundreds of thousands of children to starvation.” .
