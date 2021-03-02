Venezuela’s crisis: ‘There’s just no water’ – BBC News





The shortage of water caused by the six-day power outage in Venezuelan cities came earlier this month, but for many in the country dry taps are not new. The electric charge has affected the pumps that carry water to homes near the capital, Caracas. Some houses had no water for days. Families collected plastic bottles to fill the hose in public parks, and visited a mountain on the outskirts of the city to collect water. Margaritas, a neighbor of Caracas, told the BBC's Will Grant that the recent shortage is part of a wider problem.



