Geraint Thomas winning the Tour de France and the future of Team Sky





He only rode 21 times in the Tour de France for the first time, finishing just short of last place. A little over a decade later, Geraint Thomas became the first Welshman, and the third Briton, after winning the famous cycling competition of his Sky team Sir Bradley Wiggins and Chris Froome. (Click Channel 4 News to subscribe to more videos.

The tour is the initial fame of his professional career, which includes two Olympic gold medals, three world golds and the 2014 Commonwealth Games road race title. A few days after crossing the Champs-Elysees in Paris, the 32-year-old from Cardiff sits down with Jon Snow on how he won the Tour, his reaction to the success of his Team Sky teammates and what he thinks will be the next step in his cycling career. .



