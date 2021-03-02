Crossing Brazilian race and class distribution – BBC News





The population of Brazil is incredibly diverse, yet racial and class differences continue. The two young women crossed the division to explore their different identities. Subscribe to BBC News HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

See our website: http://www.bbc.com/news

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/bbcnews

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/bbcworld

Instagram: http://instagram.com/bbcnews .



source