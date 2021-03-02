NYT: A third woman because of the advances she doesn’t want to report to Andrew Cuomo





A third woman has accused Democratic governor of New York Andrew Cuomo of unwanted progress in 2019, The New York Times reported that the governor has added to the growing crisis as a result of two allegations of sexual harassment. The woman Anna Ruch told the Times that Cuomo approached her at a reception at a crowded wedding in New York in 2019. Ruch told the newspaper that he thanked Cuomo for making the toast to the bride and groom, and in response, he says he put his hand on her bare bare back, which the Times revealed with an open back dress. When Ruch removed his hand, Cuomo told him he was allegedly “aggressive” by putting his hands on his cheeks, he recalled in the Times newspaper. Ruch then asked if Cuomo could kiss him, and he distanced himself as he approached. “I was very confused and shocked and embarrassed,” he told the Ruch Times. “I shook my head and at that moment I had no words.” The newspaper reported that Ruch says a friend later told him that Cuomo had kissed him on the cheek as he was walking away. The newspaper reported that the account of the episode was loud enough and could be heard by a friend who was nearby, as he confirmed the exchange, along with photos of the event and hourly text messages. The New York Times did not identify the friend in the reports. #AndrewCuomo #AthenaJones #NewDay.



source